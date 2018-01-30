House, Senate: BBL before Cha-cha

THE House of Representatives will pass the proposed Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) before finishing the draft of the proposed new constitution, Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu said Monday.

“Our projection is that we are going to pass the BBL before we adjourn on March 21. This is the wish of the House leadership,” Garcia said in a news conference.

The proposed Bangsamoro law—a product of the peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front inked in March 2014—abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replaces it with a Bangsamoro Administrative Region (BAR) that will enjoy wider autonomy, and governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament.

The Duterte administration is also pushing the revision of the 1987 Constitution for the establishment of a federal form of government.

“If we pass the BBL then we later pass a new Constitution which will hurdle the plebiscite, then the passage of the new Constitution will even strengthen the BBL and give more autonomy to the [already existing]Bangsamoro region,” Garcia said.

“As for Charter Change, May 2018 is not a realistic deadline. This might be presented in the May 2019 elections. A lot has been said against charter change such as term extension, no election, triumph of foreign and big business interests, among others. But these are all speculations, as there is not one proposed charter change provision that the House or the Senate has adopted,” Garcia added.

Rep. Khalid Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte noted that Charter change efforts should not hamper BBL passage.

“Charter Change is not really a requirement for BBL passage. Our four subcommittees are already done with their respective output. We are ready to discuss the BBL in the mother committee by February,” Dimaporo said.

“Having said that, we are even ahead of schedule [considering the projected BBL passage by March 21],” Dimaporo added.

Dimaporo, however, conceded that the new constitution could affect the BBL’s implementation, particularly the block financial grant to the Bangsamoro Region.

“Under the proposed BBL, the block grant would be six percent of the total taxes collected. Under the federal form of government, how do you compute the subsidy block grant? The Bangsamoro government could lose its budget,” he said.

“This is one of the things that we’re going to take up in the mother committee for the Bangsamoro Basic Law,” Dimaporo added.

Follow legislative agenda – senators

In the Senate, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Panfilo Lacson, Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Sherwin Gatchalian and Ralph Recto on Monday said they intended to follow their legislative agenda to pass the BBL in March this year.

“The President voiced his priorities which is now apparently a moving target, as he had departed from his original statement of passing the BBL before tackling federalism,” said Zubiri, chairman of the Senate sub-committee on the BBL.

“However, I’m inclined to follow the legislative agenda of the Senate targeting the passage of the BBL in the Senate by March. We have completed the Senate’s first leg of the BBL out-of-town hearings, so I’m optimistic that we can meet our deadline before the adjournment,” he said.

Zubiri conducted public hearings on BBL in Cotabato City and Marawi City on January 25 and January 26, respectively, to get the pulse of the residents who would be affected by the creation of BAR.

Zubiri, Aquino and Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed their respective BBL drafts based on the version of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

“We have agreed that we will tackle and pass it by March, while any possible Charter change will wait for the output of the recently constituted commission which will likely present their output to both houses of Congress within six months. In short, on the part of the Senate, it is likely that we will finish with the BBL ahead,” Aquino said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the Senate could not promise to the President that it would focus first on Charter change.

“While the public hearings on BBL have been proceeding quite smoothly, there’s a lot of unresolved issues yet to be discussed concerning charter change,” he said.

“Even the much talked about ‘agreement’ between the two chambers’ leaders has not been discussed, much less consented to by the majority of senators,” Lacson said.

He was referring to the meeting on January 24 between Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez. Also present in the dinner meeting were Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

“For one, setting aside the issue of how we will vote in case a Constituent Assembly is adopted by the Senate in favor of which amendments to propose seems analogous to the proverbial “cart before the horse” situation,” Lacson said.

LLANESCA T. PANTI AND BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO