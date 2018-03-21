House should take Duterte’s cue on divorce

AS expected, the House of Representatives, led by the pro-divorce Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and backstopped by leftist lawmakers, passed a bill allowing divorce in the Philippines on third and final reading on Monday.

On the same day, however, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., in a news conference in Camarines Sur, shared with journalists a little revelation that President Rodrigo Duterte is opposed to the divorce bill, citing the need to ensure the welfare of children and keep legal protection for abused spouses.

Duterte had been quiet, and rightfully so, on the divorce bill, so as not to unduly influence the vote in the House, of which he was once a member.

The President’s opposition to the measure carries sound arguments, and suggests a keen understanding of the circumstances of troubled marriages in Philippine society, as well as the legal consequences of divorce.

“He (Duterte) said the children will suffer if there is divorce. Also, a wife will not be able to file charges against her husband once they go through divorce,” Roque told reporters.

This undercuts the repeated argument of groups such as Gabriela party-list, that divorce is the best recourse of spouses in situations of abuse.

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano was correct when he said that while the bill was packaged as a pro-woman legislation, “what they have failed to mention is that while this will enable the wife to easily leave her husband, the husband can likewise easily afford to leave his wife.”

As we have said in a previous editorial, Congress should seek the proper and most appropriate public policy for society and for the nation.

Congress should not be pressured to pass a divorce law just because the Philippines is the only country in the world (besides the Vatican) without divorce, nor should the status quo be preserved unconditionally.

The House should take Duterte’s stance against the divorce bill as an opportunity to restudy the measure, and accept whatever the outcome would be in the Senate, whose members are mostly opposed to it (there is, in fact, no counterpart measure in the Senate).

Opposition to divorce, it should be pointed out, is not entirely religious in nature, contrary to what proponents like Gabriela and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman would like the public to believe.

Even in secular society, marriage is a central social institution and held to high esteem by Filipinos.

Gabriela and Lagman’s divorce bill will weaken and even destroy this cherished institution, as well as open it to abuse.

Duterte clearly understands this, and so should Alvarez, despite his marital woes, and the rest of the House.