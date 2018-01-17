House starts Cha-cha rolling

THE house of Representatives adopted on Tuesday House Concurrent Resolution 9, which convenes both chambers of Congress into a Constituent Assembly to amend the 1987 Constitution and allow a shift to a federal system of government.

The joint resolution, sponsored on the floor by House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman and Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado, was adopted via viva voce voting among 186 House members.

This was despite the opposition of several lawmakers.

During the period of interpellation, Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao’s speech was stopped after the quorum was questioned by Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice.

When a quorum was announced, Pampanga Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc motioned to suspend the period for interpellation and proceed to viva voce voting, which was objected by Casilao.

Casilao was given five minutes to continue, which he used to question if he would be allowed to finish the remaining 15 minutes of his speech. In reply, Bondoc said there was already at least one interpellator for the opposing sides of the measure, which allows voting to proceed.

However, three more lawmakers were registered to interpellate before the voting. Under House rules, all registered interpellators must be finished before voting takes place.

Bondoc then motioned to the presiding officer, Cebu City Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia, to divide the House, which was challenged by ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio.

Bondoc replied that voting should not be interrupted and that the point of order raised by Tinio could be tackled after the voting.

Immediately after the voting, Bondoc moved for the adjournment of the plenary session.

Sought for comment, Sen. Francis Escudero said he respected the House decision and the House should do the same whatever the Senate’s decision would be.

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 3rd said the Senate had agreed that Charter change must follow procedure, and that it would insist on separate voting of the two chambers.

“We will vote separately to express the true voice of the people. We will ensure that all the proposed amendments in the Constitution will be pro-Filipino and not just pro-politician,” Aquino said.

‘Railroaded’

Opposition House members were dismayed with the adoption of the resolution, which they said was “railroaded.”

“This is the face of the Con-Ass, where they will rush everything, like the no-elections provision and the [removal]of the term limits. Should we trust the Congress if this is their way of doing things? This is not just anything, this is the future of our country,” Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate said in a news conference.

Erice slammed the House vote.

“How can we entrust charter change to a constituent assembly with the way they railroaded the Cha-cha (charter change) concurrent resolution? They did not even allow a congressman to finish his interpellation and [he]was railroaded by the Cha-cha train,” Erice said.

‘Responsible’ freedom of the press

Some lawmakers earlier proposed a change in the freedom of speech provision of the Constitution by inserting a phrase on its “responsible exercise.”

Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro, representative of Capiz’s second district, informed the House of Representatives’ Committee on Constitutional Amendments of the proposal on Tuesday (January 16).

“In the bill of rights we see everything there to be acceptable except Article 3, Section 4 and we propose that it should be reworded as follows: ‘No law shall be passed abridging the responsible exercise of the freedom of speech’ et cetera, et cetera,” Castro said.

“Because you know this time, if you go around, you just listen, there is so much abuse of this freedom. They think that it is unrestrained. Therefore, we propose the insertion of that phrase,” he added.

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano questioned the move, asking how the word “responsible” would be defined and who would define it.

“How can you define responsible? Well that is very subjective…Fake news and propaganda, is that what is responsible?” he said in a news conference.

Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. echoed this, saying: “Who defines?”

The House Committee on Constitutional Amendments also discussed other amendments to the 1987 Constitution, such as a five-year term for the president.

Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado, the panel chairman, told reporters the President was eligible to run, but noted that the Chief Executive had repeatedly said he would resign upon the adoption of a new constitution.

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo will serve until 2022, after which her position would be abolished.

“More or less we are just making proposals on matters of importance…So this will be studied and deliberated on in our Constituent Assembly,” he said.

Prelate calls for vigilance

Lingayen-Dagupan Archishop Socrates Villegas, former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), urged the public to be vigilant on the administration’s bid to amend the Constitution.

“We find this opportunist and downright morally objectionable,” Villegas said.

He stressed that the public needed to keep close watch amid purported plans to extend the terms of office of elected officials.

“I am not saying that this is so, but if it is so, it would be a grave moral wrong and tremendous injustice,” he said.

