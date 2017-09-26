House sub-panel approves bill banning hazing

A SUBCOMMITTEE at the House of Representatives approved a substitute bill banning hazing but regulating other initiation rites of fraternities, sororities, and other organizations.

If signed into law, the proposed “Anti-Hazing Act” will repeal Republic Act 8049 (Anti-Hazing Law), which “regulates” hazing and other initiation rites.

“All forms of hazing shall be prohibited at whatever stage of the initiation rite or practice,” the substitute bill states.

“Only initiation rites or practices that do not inflict direct or indirect physical or psychological suffering, harm or injury to the recruit, neophyte, or applicant of a fraternity, sorority, and organization shall be allowed” provided that there would be a written application to conduct the same, according to the bill.

The bill — approved by the House committee on justice’s subcommittee on prosecutorial reforms during a hearing on Monday — substitutes House Bill 3467 introduced by Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy of the Bagong Henerasyon Party-list.

According to Dy, the substitute bill still has to go through the mother committee.

She told The Manila Times in an interview that “‘yung pinaka-magiging dagdag lang naman dito na sinuggest ni Justice Villanueva kanina is to add na if it results to death or serious physical injuries, gawing liable na ‘yung school authorities. So ‘yun lang naman ‘yung pinaka-major na maidadagdag natin from the bill na pinapahingi ko for approval and the one that we will be discussing in the mother committee tomorrow [Tuesday].”

(The only major addition here will be Justice Villanueva’s suggestion earlier to add that if it results in death or serious physical injuries, school authorities will be made liable. So that is the only major [thing]that we can add from the bill that I am seeking approval for and the one that we will be discussing in the mother committee tomorrow.)

Dy was referring to Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva of the Supreme Court, who was among the resource persons in the subcommittee hearing on the substitute bill.