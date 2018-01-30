House votes to ban contractualization

THE House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to ban labor contractualization.

With 199 lawmakers approving House Bill 6908, the measure effectively drops a provision in the present Labor Code that provides for a six-month probationary employment.

House Bill 6908 sets a P30,000 to P5 million fine for a person or entity who/which employs workers on probation.

“The fine will be imposed jointly, severally against the principal employer, contractor, manpower agency, workers’ cooperative or any other similar entity or the latter’s responsible partners, directors or officers engaged in the prohibited arrangements,” the bill read.

The fines mentioned are without prejudice to other damage that may be imposed under this code and other laws and regulations.

Moreover, the measure also bans labor only contracting — a scheme that allows an employer who does not have enough capital in the form of tools, equipment, machinery, work premises – from hiring workers on a limited period.

Ending contractualization is one of the campaign promises of President Rodrigo Duterte.