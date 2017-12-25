House wants travel tax exemption in BIMP-EAGA

THE House of Representatives has passed on second reading a resolution exempting from paying travel tax passengers going to the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) from Mindanao and Palawan.

BIMP-EAGA is an economic and diplomatic initiative in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) by Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines in 1994.

House Resolution (HR)1463, authored by Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez, Committee on Tourism chairman, states that the tax exemptions will help enhance trade, tourism and investments in the areas.

The resolution substituted HR 1270.

The projected economic and social gains to Mindanao and Palawan, and the country as a whole, will compensate for revenue loses from the tax exemption.

The resolution pointed out that the Philippines is the only onne among the BIMP-EAGA countries collecting travel tax on its outbound travelers.

House members said such move “runs counter” to the sub-regional objective of promoting the connectivity and accessibility of EAGA-focus areas, as well as facilitating freer movement of people, goods and services.

The resolution added that renewing the government’s travel tax exemption policy is very timely since Mindanao is being positioned as a strategic logistical hub in the Asean and in the rest of Asia under the Asean Connectivity Master Plan.

During the term of President Fidel Ramos, Memorandum Order Nos. 237 and 266 were issued, granting travel tax exemptions to promote mobility of travelers across the sub-regional areas and for airline companies to open up services within the Philippines-EAGA routes.