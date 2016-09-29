HOUSES OF VICE MAYOR, 6 OTHERS RAIDED

SAN QUINTIN, Pangasinan: The houses of Vice Mayor Gerry Capillano-Abenojar, tagged as alleged drug pusher, and six others believed to be sources of shabu were simultaneously raided by the police and the military early on Thursday resulting in the confiscation of still undetermined amount of shabu, guns and ammunitions. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, said raided were the houses of Abenojar, Clark Nardo, Ronald Moreno, Johnson Ong, and brothers Fidel, Denver and John Vee Evangelista in Barangay Alac here. Recovered were more than 100 sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and two firearms from the houses of the Evangelistas. A gun and shabu were also recovered from the house of Nardo. Abenojar and Moreno were invited for questioning.

JAIME G. AQUINO