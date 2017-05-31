Houses ready at Dasma Garden Villas South

Homes are finished and ready for occupancy at the Dasma Garden Villas South township in Dasmariñas, Cavite, developer DDC Land announced.

Dasma Garden Villas South is located along the Molino Paliparan Road in Barangay Salawag, Dasmariñas. Featuring three-story, European design townhomes now ready for occupancy, the development is one of several projects south of Metro Manila being undertaken by DDC Land.

The cast-in-place townhomes feature four bedrooms with kitchen and living room with a two-car garage, and the community offers, among other amenities, a swimming pool, park, clubhouse, a secured perimeter walls.

DDC Land described their construction standards as “next-level,” and detailed the building specifications for the townhomes. Reinforced concrete is used for the foundations, interior and exterior walls, and footing including tie beams and suspended slabs on fillings. Bathrooms have complete tile finish, and concrete slab flooring is provided for carport and service areas. The houses also have Spandeck roofing with C-Purlins framing, eaves with Ficem board ceiling panels, PVC rain gutters, Elastomeric exterior and interior paint, smooth cement interior floor finish, with third-floor amenities laid with marine plywood. A steel security door with tempered glass windows is provided for the main entrance.

The developer also highlighted the community’s convenient location. “Our location boasts a highly urbanized mixed community,” with easy access to commercial buildings and offices, government centers, shopping malls, church and educational facilities, DDC Land said. “Transportation hubs are within walking distance not to mention your own ‘Savemore’ supermarket with personal access within the village community,” it added.

“Our developments are not just a stepping point towards your dream, it is the dream that we make come true, making this site your permanent home to build your memories and family with,” the developer concluded.