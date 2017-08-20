Housing council asks P3B for Marawi shelters

The Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) has requested P3 billion to build temporary shelters (P1 billion) and permanent shelters (P2 billion) to house some of the 5,000 displaced families in war-torn Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

The requested budget will be apart from the regular budget, HUDCC Chairman Eduardo del Rosario said in a recent interview with The Manila Times.

“We are requesting the Office of the President to provide a budget for this emergency situation,” according to del Rosario.

Four months of clashes between government forces and Maute Group terrorists linked to the Islamic State have forced around 400,000 displaced residents to live in hot and cramped evacuation centers and tents and share common toilets with inadequate water.

“It will be single-detached [houses]with their own CRs (comfort rooms or toilets). ‘Yun ang desire ng mga nasa evacuation centers noong nagpunta kami doon [That’s the desire of those staying in evacuation centers when we visited]. Ayaw din nila ng row houses, yung dikit dikit [They also don’t want connected row houses]. Ayaw din nila ‘yung 4-in-1 houses na talikuran, gusto daw nila single-detached [They also don’t want 4-in-1 houses, they want single-detached ones] so we will provide what they want,” del Rosario said.

Starting September, an initial 1,100 temporary shelters will be built on an 11-hectare land provided by the Marawi City government, he added.

The site development, he added, is ongoing and being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways, and by the first week of September, the National Housing Authority will take over for the construction of the houses.