Housing projects in bad shape – Robredo

SHE may no longer be the head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council but Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo has vowed to pursue housing programs, noting that the housing problem is enormous.

Robredo expressed these sentiments as the guest speaker of the.

“I don’t have any plan to stop from my advocacy in housing, particularly now that I have seen the enormity of the problem and the potential solutions to it. I am saying this because the government housing projects are in bad shape, and yet those are considered accomplishment because the gauge is the number of houses built,” Robredo said in a speech at Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) meeting in Taguig City Thursday.

“Even if you built so many houses…if you did not do anything to improve the lives of those who will reside in those houses, then that’s not an accomplishment,” she added.