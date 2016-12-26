How are you seeing red?

RED is the dominant color of Christmas. Even in countries where they have a white Christmas because Christmas comes during winter time, people prefer red to decorate their homes, to dress up for parties and family gatherings, and to wrap gifts.

For one, Santa Clause is dressed in red while Rudolph is a red-nosed reindeer.

Red is the color of happiness and good luck. Red is a strong color. It signifies many things. Most countries use red in their flags as a symbol of strength and pride.

Red is often associated with meanings of love, passion, strength, leadership, action, courage, and willpower. At the same time, red is also the color of rage, anger, danger, malice, wrath, and stress.

When you go out into the streets, the red traffic light means stop. A red light district means a place for prostitution.

On the Philippine flag, it means war when the red part is up.

These days, even before the Christmas season, Filipinos have been seeing red, not the color of success but of blood.

We are also seeing red in politics. Red is associated with communism. One of the top priorities of the present administration is negotiating and ultimately forging peace with the communist movement. President Rodrigo Duterte has also openly declared his preference to have closer ties with China, a country where the communist party exercise authoritarian rule over its more than a billion people.

In street protests, we have seen more red banners than any other color because red also denotes being aggressive and daring. However, red sometimes invites violence as the user of the color becomes assertive, causing agitation on the other side.

As we count the last few days of the year, let us just use the positive vibes that the color red brings.

Consider that most of the Christmas gifts you just opened were wrapped in bright red, with green, gold and silver.

Red brought us happiness during this Christmas season as we had lunches, dinners, or late night parties with families, special friends, and office mates to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The Christmas season is not over yet. We Filipinos are known to have the longest Christmas season starting from the first day of September until the Epiphany (Three Kings) on the first Sunday of January. And we also join the Chinese community in celebrating the Chinese New Year, which usually falls on the second or third week of February.

As we welcome another year, which will be the first full year in the six-year term of the Duterte administration, we should perhaps renew our hopes that the President would curse less and be more effective and decisive in governing.

Let us pray that the economy will not be in the red as he pushes for closer ties with Red China while distancing from the United States, whose national flag has the same red, blue and white colors as the flag of the Philippines.

Remember that red is the color of happiness and good luck. Let us look at and live by the positive denotation of red, and pray that the negative connotation of the color will be relegated to the background.