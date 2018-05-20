How banks are learning from fintech companies

‘Fintechs have forced traditional banks to innovate and think outside the box’

When emerging financial technologies such as mobile payments and alternative lenders started cropping up in the developed countries, industry observers had predicted a no-holds-barred fight between legacy traditional banking and the dynamic startups that promised more convenient and less costly ways of doing finances. While the fintech sector is still nascent in the Philippines, some of the country’s leading banks have taken notice—and opted to welcome it as a collaborator instead of competitor.

One common objective for such an alliance is the servicing of the unbanked, or the 43.5 million Filipinos who do not have a bank account or regularly transact through the regular banking institutions, as defined by the Global Findex. “We have one of the highest, if not the highest, per capita of the unbanked in Asia,” acknowledges Mon Jocson, the Executive Vice President and Head for Enterprise Segment Group of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). “While the upper class segments in banking focus on investments and savings, the unbanked segment’s primary needs are to pay and borrow.”

Technology such as application programming interfaces and mobile devices, has created “open banking” which has become an ally for the unbanked. Regulations have also adapted to it, such as a national retail payment system that opens a bank’s payment interfaces. Both factors in turn drive the growth of fintech in the Philippines.

“Disaggregation and the re-bundling of traditional bank processes are made possible by technology,” continues Jocson. “For example, Know-your-Customer functions from Loan Origination allow a bank to partner with fintech to address a wider market.”

Edwin Romualdo G. Reyes, BDO Executive Vice President and Transaction Banking Group Head, agrees that banks and fintech can leverage on each other’s strengths. He says, “What fintech companies have done well is innovate quickly. This has allowed them to address customer pain points and gain some traction. However, traditional banks also have strengths that Fintech aspire to gain: primarily strength of customer relationships and a wider reach.”

He elaborates further on how both banks and fintech can provide mutual support especially in areas where their individual systems are weak. He says, “Economies of scale and technology have significantly lowered transaction cost, which in turn has allowed financial service providers to open up their offering to segments that historically have been too costly to serve, leading to financial inclusion. In addition, by capturing financial transactions digitally, more information is now available about customer behavior that can help companies, including banks, develop products and services that are more relevant to the clients they serve.”

The corporate culture of a bank has leaned toward product centrism. The solutions usually offered customers are a full range of suites that are designed to respond to a wide variety of financial predicaments. In contrast, fintech’s intrinsic culture to innovate makes it more focused on the needs of the customer, instead of the product. It is also inclined to segmentize and narrow down specific situations and then offer solutions that are simpler, niche and address the problem directly, and easier to implement.

One way that BDO can align with fintech is to increase the functionality of its mobile and online banking platforms in order to make it easier to move funds across financial institutions. Reyes says that available options include building their own in-house competencies, “buying a platform from a vendor that we can integrate into our systems, or partnering with fintech and other industry players on new offerings.”

Meanwhile, Jocson says that “BPI plans to be an active participant in this ecosystem where it will open up its facilities” to fintech for applications such as Loan Origination and Mortgage Finders. The bank will also reach out to eCommerce providers like Zalora and Lazada, and payment or eWallet providers like Gcash.

Reyes adds that with the maturity of the fintech industry come guidelines and measures that should protect all players in the industry, including the consumers and the institutions. He points out, “Many fintech companies have focused on making it easy and convenient for customers to bank. However, as banking transactions have become more easy and convenient, fraud and identity theft have also flourished. Developments in security must keep pace with innovation in products and services to protect customers “

Only a few months ago, as reported by The Financial Times, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Chancellor of the British High Court, did warn that if left unregulated, certain fintech like cryptocurrency can become even more vulnerable to hackers out to breach data and steal identity information. At the end of 2017, CSO Online reported that Australian IT specialists observed that the speed with which fintech applications store and deliver data must continually be augmented by newer and stronger security features that can reduce the risk of exposure during the app’s deployment and application.

One thing is certain, however: the boom of the sector can prove beneficial to the Filipino consumer, especially the unbanked. Reyes says, “Fintechs have put traditional banks on their toes. It has forced traditional banks to innovate and think outside the box. As a result, banking clients, both individual and corporate, have the most to gain.”