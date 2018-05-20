How Catholics can address ‘the crisis of truth’

I have yet many things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth; for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come.

— The Gospel of Saint John, 16:12-13

WHAT timing. A day before Catholics celebrate the descent of the Holy Spirit, “the Spirit of Truth,” as Jesus called the Third Person of the Blessed Trinity in the above-quoted mass Gospel reading, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle lamented “the crisis of truth” in the country amid the proliferation of fake news.

“Dear Brother Priests and Communities of Consecrated Persons,” His Eminence warned in a letter, “We are facing a crisis of truth. It is almost impossible for us ordinary citizens to know which news is true and which is fake. … The crisis of truth has sown seeds of suspicion, mistrust, and fragmentation. Partisan politics has turned into political ‘tribalization.’ The common good is one of the first casualties.”

Asia’s most prominent Catholic leader then declared 12 days of prayer, fasting and action starting today “for truth and the common good.” What the nation needed, he admonished, was a “renewed outpouring of the Holy Spirit.”

So, will the coming dozen days lure the Spirit of Truth to enlighten Filipinos, as He did Jesus’s followers 1,985 years ago, giving them the gift of speaking different tongues in spreading the faith?

For sure, calling to heaven and performing acts of penance and charity would help, at least by making tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of believers, hopefully a good number of mass and social media mavens among them, turn away from partisan politics, which the Cardinal rightly castigated for distorting truth and spreading lies. And for sure, the Holy Spirit will sway those accepting His guidance and grace, to seek truth rather than win arguments or score points.

But the battle for truth demands far more. And the Church can deliver much of what’s needed to fight fakery.

Respect and hear out all sides

What often generates and spreads untruths and slanted information are, ironically, people who claim to be seeking truth and justice. They are so convinced of their righteousness, and for their noble causes, they are willing to use lies, distortions, and disinformation to fight their foes and advance their agenda.

Sadly, many such self-styled do-gooders spreading unverified or biased information to win mass support wear clerics’ and nuns’ habits, or teach, study, and administer in Catholic schools. Some even use the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for partisan politics, lending a spiritual and moral veneer to self-serving agenda.

Among the most politicized is this writer’s alma mater, the Ateneo de Manila University, long allied with the Aquino camp. Last week, it held one of its purported forums for democracy, always dominated by pro-Aquino figures, including Maria Lourdes Sereno and former chief justice Hilario Davide, Jr., now an opposition stalwart.

On the other end of the political spectrum is President Rodrigo Duterte’s neighbor on Mendiola and alma mater in law, San Beda University. It recently banned a publication of its senior high school students for being too negative in its coverage for the taste of its academic and alumni community.

Plainly, academic freedom and the impartial pursuit and deliberation of truth demand that all institutions of learning, like news media, eschew partisan political agenda, and let all contending views free rein in their forums and classrooms.

And Christian humility, understanding, and charity also demand that believers at least respect and hear out all sides, even their enemies, even if one may not love them, as the Lord commanded.

But if Catholic groups and entities, including parishes holding political forums, take sides and block out political opponents, then invariably much opposing but truthful commentary and information are set aside, while lots of favorable but fake news and views are cheered and shared.

Avoid radical ideologies

What may exacerbate distortions and untruths even more is linking up with radical, even godless ideologies, like the communist rebel movement and its front organizations.

While seeming to advocate social justice, their violent methods and twisted propaganda sway young people, who may then end up killed in firefights, then exploited in death to make the government and the armed forces seem brutal.

What’s worse, even adolescent students, whom their parents would never allow in activist or rebel movements, are actually taught to do exactly that.

At the Ateneo High School last month, for instance, six-foot-tall tarpaulin posters extolled activists from the martial law era, including some who joined the rebels, and at least one who was killed in battle against the army.

Now, if Catholic educators and students work with communist propagandists and fighters, will it advance truth or propagate ideological distortions?

(Actually, one has to ask whether elite Catholic schools, which educate future top businessmen and politicians, would advance social justice more if they put alumni with decades of dedicated service to others in corporate and government careers, instead of those snuffed out young fighting the establishment. But that’s another story.)

Bottom line: In advancing social justice, Catholics should not make the mistake of hooking up with Barabbas and discarding Jesus.

Be open to the Spirit

One more truth-telling tenet to consider is what Cardinal Tagle precisely urged: prayer and fasting. That should include asking for divine guidance, and actually opening one’s mind and heart to it, instead of assuming that the truth from above would be just more of the same of what we keep regurgitating down here.

Discernment must begin with admitting one does not know everything or even anything, so the Lord’s wisdom and knowledge can fill our minds.

Be impartial, avoid radicalism, and be open to God. Then the Spirit of Truth can enter our wide-open souls and drive out the darkness. Amen.