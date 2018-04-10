How do you solve a problem like shipboard training?

The Philippines, while claiming to be the top supplier of seafarers to global shipping is at the same time endlessly facing the problem of lack of available berths for shipboard training to thousands of merchant marine students who completed their academic instructions.

Shipboard training is part of the academic requirements for merchant marine students and a precondition to completing a degree.

A degree in BS Merchant Marine Tranportation or BS Marine Engineering is a pre-requisite to sitting for the examination for a Certificate of Competency (COC).

There are two perspectives by which the problem is presented: the academe’s view the problem in respect of the number of ships that allow cadetship training. Such a view does not fully subscribe to the position that there is not enough number of ships, which could accept the maritime students; rather, there are enough ships in the domestic fleet but which by reason of the official configuration assigned to these are considered ineligible to offer shipboard training.

Ships eligible for taking in deck cadets should at least be 500 gross tons (g.t.). A scrutiny of the domestic merchant fleet reveals that in the 5-year period from 2011 to 2015, fishing vessels, cargo and passenger ships constitute majority of the fleet. It is baffling that more than 40 percent of the cargo ships is in the range below the 500 tonnage range, notwithstanding that these actually carry cargoes beyond the capacity of 500 g.t. ships. Majority of the inter-island cargo ships have 499.9 g.t.

This is an issue of proper admeasurement of ships. The first time I heard of this problem was toward the turn of the millennium when then-General Manager Juan Peña of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) called the attention of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on the apparent distortion in the tonnage measurement of inter-island cargo ships, that being the function of the latter. He was baffled by how a 499.9 g.t. ship could unload volumes of cargoes, which by logical computation should be carried by a 2,000 g.t. ship.

And why would a shipowner/operator agree to a lower tonnage for his ship? There are many possible reasons: berthing fees are levied based on the ship’s tonnage, thus the lower the tonnage, the lower the port fees to be paid. Also, exemptions on safety regulations most often are pegged on ships below 500 gross tonnage as for example in the case of the minimum safe manning where the crew complement are reduced as the tonnage goes down. Without possibly intending it, ships below 500 g.t. are not eligible as shipboard training facilities.

Re-admeasurement of the domestic fleet has since been in the annual program of the Marina. As to when it will be completed is a matter which could be properly raised to the incoming administrator.

Another possible solution to increasing the number of ships which could be eligible to provide shipboard training is to revise the definition of fishing vessels. Fishing vessels constitute the most number in the Philippine domestic fleet but are, for purposes of the shipboard training requrements, not acceptable.

What is a fishing vessel? Under the International Convention on the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), which prescribes shipboard training as a condition to qualifying a seafarers, a fishing vessel is defined as a vessel used for catching fish, whales, seals, walrus and other living resources of the sea. Shipboard training as required by the convention should be undertaken onboard cargo vessels; fishing vessels is not eligible for the purpose.

It is claimed that most of the Philippine fishing vessels are actually not engaged in the catching of fish, but are carrying the catch from the sea. Logically, these should fall under the category of cargo ships not fishing vessels which will then make them possible venue for shipboard training. Maritime education institutes have been calling on Marina to re-classify these ships as cargo vessels but it seems nothing has come out of it.

I have said in several fora when asked about it that re-classifying those ships which are carrying fish catch will require legislative action. RA 8550 otherwise known as the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 defines fishing vessel as any boat, ship or other watercraft qouipped to be used for taking of fishery species or aiding or assisting one or more vessels in the performance of any activity relating to fishing, including, but not limited to, preservation, supply, storage, refrigeration, transportation and/or processing. By this expanded definition under said law, Marina can not by mere regulation change the classification of a fishing vessel to a cargo ship.

Again stakeholders may propose the revision of RA 8550 as another initiative to be requested to the incoming Marina Administrator. Or alternatively, to reach out to Angkla Rep. Jesulito Manalo to file an amendatory bill to the law. It may take time, but the stakeholders are willing to wait, still.

Another proposal, of course, is to increase the Philippine-flagged ships engaged in international voyages. There are currently just over a hundred ships registered under the Philippine flag and the initiative to make the national ship registry attractive has remained in the drawing board.

It was a plan that was there in the late 80’s and 90’s and toward the end of the millennium I remember making the rounds, together with Ambassador Carlos Salinas, in the Senate, talking to the senators trying to convince them to pass laws that will make the Philippine flag attractive. Sadly, only one of those to whom we talked to is still in office— and the amendments to the ship mortgage law and the Internal Revenue code did not gain much attention. In the meantime, foreign shipowners flocked to island states to register their fleet.

Well, these are possible areas which can be explored to resolve shipboard training. How close we are to getting just one of these realized will depend on government. This means industry stakeholders must try harder in getting the Duterte administration bring onboard the maritime industry in its priority agenda.