‘How many Chinese or Chinese-Filipino drug lords have been neutralized by the PNP since July 1, 2016?’

SENIOR Justice Antonio Carpio doesn’t suffer fools gladly. He also works hard to get at the truth. “It’s always a constant struggle to present the truth against those who try to distort the truth,” he says. “You just cannot give up.” So, when he recently posed the question to the solicitor general, Jose Calida, a man who displays a particularly concentrated propensity for nauseating stupidity, and an almost unbounded capacity for uttering sheer, barefaced lies, Carpio’s withering acidity was to be expected.

On April 3, the Supreme Court en banc issued a highly significant resolution. It ordered the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), headed by Calida, to produce information and documents related to police drug operations conducted from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017. Among the papers the OSG is compelled to bring before the court within 60 days, are those pertaining to “deaths under investigation.” These are the files that hold crucial details on those killed, how the victims were killed, the names of the police investigating teams, and any charges that have been filed against identified suspects. By their own estimation, the Philippine National Police (PNP) states the number of deaths under investigation to be over 16,000. Putting these files up for scrutiny would be a major step toward halting the gross impunity that has characterized Duterte’s horrific war against drugs.

The OSG has long been dreading this outcome and had filed a petition for prohibition last year. Calida and his ilk primarily argued that the documents contained sensitive information on drug watch lists and lists of so-called ‘high-value target arrests’ which, if disclosed, threatened national security. Besides, the OSG maintained, “there is no lawful justification to compel [them]to submit documents,” which is one way of saying how not even the Supreme Court could make them do anything. Carpio, with his fellow justices, who included the embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and Marvic Leonen, tore down that delusion.

Calida is one of the President’s most loyal henchman and a brazen Marcos loyalist. He has lawyered for Duterte, defending the former mayor against allegations of murder and involvement in the Davao Death Squads in 2009, and campaigned for him during the presidential elections. His most recent nefarious deed have been enabling a hero’s burial for the old dictator Ferdinand Marcos, ensuring the continuation of martial law in Mindanao, and keeping Sen. Leila de Lima, one of Duterte’s most outspoken critics, in jail. Calida is currently working on removing Chief Justice Sereno from office, following Duterte’s strongly worded directive. For that sort of passionate and distinctively unprincipled loyalty, Calida’s rewards are expected to be handsome. He is rumored to be the next ombudsman, succeeding Conchita Carpio-Morales when she retires this July, or have his powers substantially expanded.

Carpio, on the other hand, is formidable and won’t put up with such boot-licking lackeydom. He is the man, after all, who believed the Philippines could win their case against China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In 2010, drawing on historical records, he disproved China’s “nine-dash” line claim as being “totally incompatible with the law of the sea.” He then traveled all over the world in an untiring effort to convince countries of the truth of this and the rightness of arbitration—that it was a doable and appropriate legal method of settling territorial disputes peacefully.

Knowing the differing political trajectories of these two men thus gives a satirical flavor to the oral exchanges that transpired between them at the Supreme Court earlier this month. Calida was fumbling, mealy-mouthed, and weasely in his responses. As recorded in the transcripts, he first required a definition for the word “neutralized,” which is a bit rich given the gangster milieu he inhabits. “Your honor,” he said, “what do you mean? …arrested? Incapacitated?” One can only imagine the look on Carpio’s face when he was confronted with this quisling.

So, just how many Chinese or Chinese-Filipino drug lords have “surrendered, or been killed in so-called legitimate drug operations,” Carpio asked with the patience of Buddha.

The answer, when it finally came, hesitatingly, cringingly, from Calida was this: “419 Chinese [who]were arrested, your honor.” They were, he managed to further elaborate, a mix of users, pushers, chemists and drug lords. He was then asked to submit a list indicating their participation and charges. “We will in due time,” Calida replied. At this point, Carpio’s patience gave out. His response is worth reprinting and thinking over at one’s leisure:

“You see SolGen, I’ve been in this court for almost 17 years…almost always, we convict either pusher or user, mostly pusher. There are very few, I can remember only one drug lord—and he’s not even a big-time drug lord, because he is not a Chinese or Chinese-Filipino drug lord—who has been convicted by the court.

“The drug trade in the Philippines…is dominated by mainland Chinese and Chinese-Filipino locals. They are the ones who engage in bulk smuggling. Now, can you explain to me why [the]PNP…is concentrating on street-level operations and practically ignoring the big-time drug lords? How come the flagship project of the President is concentrated on going after the small-time peddlers? Why not the big-time drug lords?”

Calida stuck to the given script. There were, he said, four million drug users in this country. It’s just the latest, outrageous, plucked-from-the air figure (up from 1.8 million in 2015) that’s been bandied about by Duterte. “The instruction of the President,” he explained, “was to go after all of them.” The small people who peddled shabu that “proliferates in communities like barangays” was the government’s first concern. “[And] then we go after the big-time drug lords.”

Almost 4,000 of these street level people have died in one and a half years, Carpio pointed out. “That means,” he continued, “there will be more Filipinos who will be killed.”

It seems the Solicitor General is witless enough not to realize what he had just admitted.

