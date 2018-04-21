How SC golfers fared at the RBC Heritage

Eight PGA Tour players in this year’s RBC Heritage field had close ties to the Palmetto State.

Here’s a look at how they played over the weekend:

Scott Brown

Brown shot 70 on Thursday and 74 on Friday, missing the cut by a stroke in his fifth Heritage.

The 34-year old is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Brown has posted two top-10 finishes this season. He’s won one tournament since turning pro in 2006.

Wesley Bryan

Entering last week as the defending champion, Bryan posted scores of 69, 71, 71 and 70 to finish at 3-under, tied for 42nd.

Last year’s first-place finish at the Heritage is his only win on tour, but the 28-year old Columbia native and former South Carolina Gamecock has six career top-10 finishes.

Lucas Glover

Glover posted a 5-under for the weekend with rounds of 74, 65, 67 and 73. Glover finished tied for 32nd in his 16th RBC Heritage.

A native of Greenville and a Clemson graduate, Glover has three victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 U.S. Open. The 38-year old has been on tour since 2001.

Bill Haas

Haas, who resides in Greenville, shot 9-under par for the weekend. Haas put up 69, 66, 71 and 69, which placed him in a tie for seventh.

Haas has six career victories since turning pro in 2004 and he won the 2011 FedExCup. Haas’ connection to the region started before his pro career, as he won the 2002 Players Amateur in Bluffton.

Dustin Johnson

Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, tied for 16th in his first trip to Harbour Town Golf Links since 2009. The 33-year old posted 69, 69, 72, 67 to finish at 7-under.

Johnson is a Coastal Carolina product and native of Columbia. In the 33-year history of the World Golf Ranking, only five players have sat atop the list for more weeks than Johnson.

Kevin Kisner

Like Haas, Kisner finished 9-under (69, 68, 66, 72) for the weekend and tied for seventh. The Aiken native posted his third top-10 finish of the season.

Kisner, 34, entered the weekend 25th in the world and 30th in the FedExCup standings. He has two career victories.

Ben Martin

Martin finished this year’s RBC Heritage tied for 55th at even par with rounds of 74, 68, 73 and 69.

The 30-year old native of Greenwood graduated from Clemson before turning pro in 2010. He has 14 top-10 finishes and a tour win in 2014 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

William McGirt

McGirt, playing in his eighth consecutive RBC Heritage, shot 2-over par with rounds of 71, 70, 71 and 74.

The Wofford graduate and Spartanburg resident has 22 top-10 finishes in his career, which started in 2004. McGirt won his first event in 2016, the Memorial Tournament.

TNS