How technology links ships and shores

Throughout the globe, the shipping and maritime industries have been developing significantly.

Technological advancements around the world have also made their contributions to these industries, and one of these is addressing the need for effective and reliable communication between ship and shore.

From the past to the present, there has always been a need to tweak and redesign communication frameworks that will make communication between the ship and shore as clear and consistent as possible.

The highly demanding nature of these industries also counts on good communication channels for the successful achievement of their business goals and their commitment to Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

Satellites as an instrument to connect ships and shores

Currently, ships have become more reliant on satellite communication systems, especially when they are far away from the scope of their respective coastal systems. In contrast with their shore-based, earthbound counterparts, satellites send and receive signals through the help of geo-stationary satellites and radar-like apparatuses, which transfer signals.

The development and use of satellites for maritime communication is an upgrade from shore stations as satellites reach areas that shore stations cannot. The same may also apply to providing crew members with broadband Internet connection. Aside from enabling communication with the shore, the features of satellite systems allow those on board to browse the internet and call their love ones. Security is also not a problem with these systems, as satellite service providers use IP networks to counter cybersecurity threats such as hacking. There is a vast array of satellite frameworks to choose from, depending on the needs of the ship and its crew.

Ship-to-shore communication

In the Philippines, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) serves as the governing body for the management of telecommunication services across the country, including the maritime and shipping industries. The NTC also makes sure that the country complies with international laws and systems—such as the GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) for communication—and is able to utilize available communication technologies, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS) and the Navigational Telex (NAVTEX).

Just recently, several Japanese companies, including MTI Co. Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), and the Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) crafted a ship information management system (SIMS) which allows a more thorough and comprehensive exchange of data from ship to shore and back. Regarding this, Angelo Joseph Silvano, Terminal Checker hailing from Wallem Philippines Shipping, Inc., thinks that such system, which allows the utilization of different data between ship and shore will lead to “optimal operation that minimize [sic]the works.”|

Additionally, a process expert from a shipping company who refused to be named thinks that this is also going to have an effect on the rising possibilities of autonomous ships. For him, these types of technologies are essential to the development of such ships. According to him, “Just like [self-driving] cars, automated ships also need to take on data not just from what is within its area but also from the other vessels and ports to ensure a smooth and coordinated voyage.”

When asked how he thinks SIMS-like frameworks will work in the Philippine setting, he mentioned that he is quite unsure about the success of implementing such systems in the country.

Of course, these ship-to-shore communication systems are not perfect. Glitches and failures may still happen. As such, it is also important to allot time for these systems’ maintenance and upgrades. In the development of such systems, factors such as weather and climate variations, harsh conditions, temperature, and water saltiness must be taken into consideration. At the end of the day, these changes and developments in maritime and shipping communication will bring countless advantages to it. The continuous enhancements and development of savvy designs will improve not only communication within the industry but the entire industry as well.

Facing challenges

The pursuit of optimal communication technology comes with high costs, which may be a problem for many. Access to inexpensive terrestrial bandwidth channels may be a hurdle. The increase in satellite usage among ships also equates to higher expenses. As such, finding a way to develop more highly effective and affordable communication systems may promise a solution to these future obstacles.

Ship and shore communication through the years

During the initial part of the last century, the Morse code became a popular method of radio telecommunication, especially among those in the maritime and shipping industries. Morse code proved to be a dependable communication system that it was continued to be used as an international standard marine signal for communicating distress until its utilization ended in 1999 when the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) ultimately took its place.

In the 1980s, automation became more common, and so the Telex over radio (TOR) system was utilized. Today, communication between the ship and shore is made possible through the use of shore stations and satellites.