How to become the Body and Blood of Christ

MANY homilies at the evening Mass of the Last Supper in Catholic churches today will touch on the real presence of our Lord in the consecrated bread and wine. Homilists may even show videos about hosts becoming bloody flesh to affirm this core Catholic doctrine, including a 1996 phenomenon in Buenos Aires when Pope Francis was bishop there (http://www.cbcpnews.com/cbcpnews/?p=64824 >).

The host-turned-flesh was found by DNA testing to be living heart tissue of a Middle Eastern man under extreme stress (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDFEOqMOhVo >). Such sermons are most edifying, but for many, if not most believers, they may just obscure the other crucial and closely connected message in the consecration of bread and wine into God’s Body and Blood: We must do the same.

Nope, it doesn’t mean we all take punched-out hosts and Mompo wine and say, “This is my body and blood.” Rather, we do what Jesus did all His earthly life: take our humanity and make it godly.

And just to make the point clear as crystal on His last night before doing the greatest act God did as a human being, He turned bread and wine into Himself. If it was done to process wheat and grape juice, it can be done to humanity.

Cleanse, then thanks

So, how do we become Christ’s Body and Blood? Let’s go back to the Last Supper. For starters, Jesus took unleavened bread and grape wine. No fancy pastries or drinks. Just the plainest bread and wine.

Which is what we must also start with: the plain, simple you and me. Christ will work with any person, whether upright or wayward, peaceful or violent, loving or hating, young or old, male, female or uncertain, Mother Teresa or Charles Manson. Anyone willing to be transformed into Him.

Next, the bread must be clean and unleavened, and the wine pure and unadulterated. Remove any dirt or impurity. For us men and women, boys and girls, that means discarding objects, habits, ideas and wishes that go against Christ.

Consumed by drugs, sex, alcohol, or gambling? Break free. Obsessed with fame and fortune, power and ambition, looks and luxury? Break free. Caught up in intrigue, gossip, conflict and conceit? Break free. Then, unencumbered by the dirt of the earth, we are ready to become heavenly.

Next, we must thank God. For what? For us. That’s what Jesus did with the bread and wine. As St. Paul wrote to the Corinthians (1 Cor 11:23-24), now part of the Consecration prayer, “The Lord Jesus on the night when he was betrayed took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it, and said, ‘This is my body which is for you. Do this in remembrance of me’.”

So, we must give thanks to God for our human life and being. Now, for some people, if not most, the lives He has given them, and the persons He has made or allowed them to be, aren’t exactly reasons to be grateful.

How could one thank God for poverty, sickness, discord, ugliness, sinfulness, and other ills in life? Not to mention the pains and perversions of this unjust, cruel world. Let’s face it: even in the best of people and the grandest of lives, there are things we can’t bring ourselves to be thankful for.

All true, yet surely, even in the worst of lives and people, one can find at least one good thing to be thankful for. An occasional, though rare kindness. A great, if misused talent. Unrelenting but misdirected perseverance. And the breath of life, which holds the promise of redemption, in this world or next.

And in countless wayward souls, there is the lifelong desire for righteousness, justice, truth, goodness and love, despite the constant failure to measure up. And that quest for what is godly is the image of the Blessed Trinity in us and in no other creatures, prodding us to seek the things of heaven. Surely, that is worth thanking God for.

Break and share

After giving thanks, our Lord breaks the bread. So it is with us: we too must be broken. Not only must we be cleansed of ungodly accretions and ways. We must also break the self — the self-serving, self-righteous, self-glorifying ways of thinking and living.

The Lord spelled it: “If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Mt 16:24-25). And as He commanded, He did: Christ was broken on the Cross.

This is perhaps the hardest part for believers of our time. We have an immense sense of self: our identity, our freedom, our right, our dignity, our thoughts, feelings, wants, aspirations and ambitions. And most of all, our will.

By contrast, Jesus taught us to pray to His Father and ours: “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” And He pleaded at Gethsemane: “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as thou wilt” (Mt 26:39).

And it’s no surprise that in redeeming humankind from the original sin of disobedience by Adam and Eve, Christ’s saving act had to be one of total, self-sacrificing obedience.

After the breaking, the sharing. The man, woman or child who has been cleansed and broken must now share himself or herself with others, as our Lord’s Body and Blood are partaken in communion.

Thus, in living Eucharistic lives to turn our fallen selves into Christ, we cleanse and purify, break and share, setting aside ourselves and serving God in others.

And guess what? When we are shared, we become part of those we serve, like the Eucharist. That’s why it’s called Holy Communion: Christ and communicant become one. That, too, happens when we are broken and shared: we all become one. Amen.

Have a blessed Holy Week and a joyous Easter!