HP optimistic with entry in 3D printing

Technology firm HP Philippines is targeting automobile, healthcare and education sectors with its entry into the 3D printing business.

“These are areas that we think will be the first to adapt these printers,” Pallasena Viswanath, managing director at HP Philippines, told reporters following the launch of the company’s HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solutions 4200 and 4210 in the local market on Thursday.

Industry reports said 3D printing is like a traditional printer as they both get inputs from a digital data, but instead of producing an output on paper, this technology allows to produce objects or physical parts layer-by-layer.

“Our core focus is on manufacturing and applications where our customers are using the printers to produce parts … to transform their supply chain and make them more efficient,” added Alex Lalumiere, director at HP, end user client sales in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Asked on HP’s target sales, Viswanath acknowledged that while the printers are not for the mass market, they still expect “to sell a lot.”

“These printers aren’t cheap. They cost around P17 million. [They are] for rapid prototyping industry. People who have to produce [quickly enough]complex [products],” he noted.

HP hopes that with the introduction of its 3D printers, it can lead the manufacturing world, Viswanath said.

He also stressed that HP is banking on this new venture for its future growth.

“As we mentioned earlier, we’re not looking at the 3D printer market today $28 to $29 billion, we’re looking at quarter trillion dollar manufacturing industry and the opportunity for HP to play big in that segment,” he said.