HRW says torture in Egypt likely ‘crime against humanity’

BEIRUT: Human Rights Watch in a report released on Wednesday accused Egyptian security services of widespread torture of detainees in a probable “crime against humanity.” The New York-based rights group said security services in the North African country used torture as a “systematic practice” against suspected opponents of the government. Rights groups have regularly accused Egyptian security services of practicing torture, something the interior ministry has denied. The government has acknowledged there have been “individual” cases of torture, and several policemen have been tried and sentenced for violent deaths in detention in recent years. “Human Rights Watch believes the torture epidemic in Egypt likely constitutes a crime against humanity, due to its widespread and systematic practice across Egypt,” the group said in the report. It said it had interviewed 19 former detainees who detailed the methods of torture, which include electrocution.

AFP