Hualda, Parcero win Circulo Verde Chase Down

Ronnel Hualda ruled the Fixed Geared Men’s race of the 1st annual Circulo Verde Chase Down – a fixed gear, eliminator style criterium event held at Circulo Verde on Sunday. The tilt was organized by Metro Race Collective in partnership with Ortigas & Company.

Finishing second and third, respectively were Jerry Roa Aquino and Agustin Querimit.

The victory solidified Hualda’s place for the Red Bull Last Stand, which takes place later this year at the Alamo, in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Japo Parcero dominated the Fixed Women (open). Finishing second and third, respectively, were Gwyniever Fryce and Jannel Geremia.

In the Men’s Geared Race, Rodolfo Malangsa finished first followed by Joshua Atienza and Jeffrey Monton, respectively.

Mary Joyce Monton topped the Women’s Geared Race followed by Marianne Dacumos and Joyce Ann Monton, respectively.