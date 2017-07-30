‘Huaning’ in, ‘Gorio’ out of PH — Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Huaning” (international name: Haitang) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday that the tropical storm would continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing moderate to heavy rains over the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Pagasa said the center of “Huaning” was spotted at 250 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Pagasa said it may raise tropical cyclone warning signals (TCWS) in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra and Northwestern Cagayan, including the Babuyan Group of Islands within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said typhoon “Gorio” exited PAR at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Pagasa said, however, that cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Mindanao, Pagasa said.

Flashfloods and landslides are possible in provinces of Bataan, Zambales, and other areas of Northern Luzon, said Pagasa.