Huawei H1 sales jump 36.2%

CHINESE technology company Huawei said Monday its sales revenue for the first half of the year rose to 36.2 percent from a year earlier to CNY105.4 billion (P791.9 billion), driven by growth in the high-end smartphone market.

The company said its smartphone shipments grew 20.6 percent year-on-year to 73.01 million units during the period.

According to International Data Corporation estimates, Huawei accounted for 9.8 percent market share in the global smartphone market, backed by a significant increase in sales of mid-range and high-end smartphones in key geographies.

In Greater China, Huawei obtained a 22.1 percent share of the market, where its shipments increased 24 percent year-over-year. The company also saw robust growth in its smartphone shipments across Europe, reporting 18 percent year-over-year growth.

Huawei said it also experienced major breakthroughs in the Asia-Pacific markets including Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, without providing figures.

Meanwhile, based on a study by research firms GfK and Sino, Huawei topped both internet smartphone sales volume and sales revenue from January to May 2017.

“Our Consumer Business Group continued to deliver extraordinary growth, beating the industry average and penetrating high-end markets around the globe. This ongoing growth is testament to the strength of the Huawei brand and the momentum we’ve built through delivering premium, market-redefining devices that resonate with today’s discerning consumers,” Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with the growth seen in the global market share, the company also disclosed its plan to grow its retail network to 56,000 retail stores worldwide by the end of 2017 from 35,000 stores in May 2016.

Aside from this, Huawei said it is determined to produce more innovative products with its 15 global research centers and 36 joint innovation centers. It said it is developing its devices to engage in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Huawei said it is working on new technologies including sensors, data management and advances to its Kirin chipset that are designed to bring this type of functionality to the marketplace.

Huawei is also complementing its own innovation by collaborating with industry-leading companies such as Leica, Dolby, Microsoft, Intel and Google.