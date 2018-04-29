Huawei sees ICT business opportunity in Philippines

China-based Huawei Technologies is banking on the Philippines growing requirement for information and communications technology (ICT) to strengthen its presence, a ranking official said.

As an ICT solution provider, Leo Zhang, president at Business Enterprise Group, Huawei Philippines, expressed bullishness on the company’s operation in the Philippines amid local top sectors’ need to undergo digitalization.

“So we see here ICT infrastructure condition is actually at peak. The society is … We see the banking, manufacture, BPO (business process outsourcing), these industries have huge requirement for digital transformation. ICT requirement in the country is very strong,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Huawei EBG Channel Partners Conference 2018 in Taguig City last week.

“We are very confident because these requirements. The whole world is also developing, dramatically fast,” he added.

Citing a report from Global Connection Index, Zhang said the Philippines remains a “starter” in terms of adapting digital transformation.

“We need to catch up,” he stressed.

He also urged the government as well as organizations to collaborate for the industrial revolution.

Zhang said by using cloud technology, the Philippines’ transformation can be more efficient and less costly.

He said Huawei is eager to produce more local talents for the ICT sector. “[W]e are very keen to help the Philippine citizens to make more talents. The country has many young people … We can provide assistance or trainings to the Filipinos.”

Huawei uses cloud computing, software-defined networking, big data, and the internet of things to help organizations secure and upgrade their systems.