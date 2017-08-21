Huawei’s VidPlus, Clipz now in PH

HUAWEI Technologies Philippines Inc. released in the country its newest video streaming application called VidPlus, which will allow users to access Chinese and Hollywood videos.

The company said that through the app, users can have unlimited access to a wide array of foreign movies, documentaries and lifestyle videos.

Huawei will be showcasing VidPlus and its short video service called Clipz at Bonifacio Global City’s “Season of Passions,” a three-month celebration going into the Christmas season.

“Bonifacio Global City is an active and vibrant community of foreign and local professional, residents and students. This is an opportunity for us to share and promote Huawei VidPlus and Clipz,” Huawei Philippines Vice President Nicholas Ma said at the media launch in Taguig City late Friday.

Huawei Technologies recently signed a partnership with Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation (FBDC) for BGC’s biggest festivity this year, which will run from October to December.

Huawei said Clipz “offers access to thousands of short videos on music, sports, animation, comedy, fashion, game tips, cooking tips, yoga, among others.”

Sean Luarca, FBDC marketing manager, said that with Huawei’s presence in the celebration, they look forward to giving a richer experience to the community on the ground and on their mobile devices.