Huey, Atawo suffer defeat

Filipino-American Treat Huey and American partner Raquel Atawo suffered a 6-1, 2-6, 7-10 loss to third seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic in the opening round of the 2017 French Open mixed doubles on Friday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Huey and Atawo committed several unforced errors in the crucial moments of the game that only lasted for 52 minutes.

They actually fired a total of 50 points against Roger-Vasselin and Hlavackova’s 48.

But the French-Czech pair was more accurate on first serve in with an 80 percent clip.

Huey and Atawo settled for the 4,500 Euros consolation purse.

In men’s doubles, Huey and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan were scheduled to meet ninth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in the second round on Friday night.

Huey and Istomin defeated Robin Haase of France and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain, 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, while Bopanna and Cuevas blasted French wild cards Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu, 6-1, 6-1, in their respective first round matches.

Meanwhile, John Bryan Decasa Otico and Japanese partner Seita Watanabe reached the boys’ doubles finals against top seeds Siddhant Banthia of India and James Kent Trotter of Japan in the 2017 Asian Junior Tennis Championships being held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, India.

Otico and Watanabe barged into the championship round by beating Indian wild cards Gunjan Jadhav and Sacchitt Sharrma in the first round (6-2, 6-1), Indians Mritunjay Badola and Rishabh in the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-4), and Hong Kong bets Denton Ho and Ching Lam in the semifinals (6-4, 6-2).

In singles, Decasa was booted out by Indian Nitin Kumar Sinha in the opening round, 2-6, 2-6.