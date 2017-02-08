Huey to compete in World Tour events

After a successful campaign in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II tie, Filipino-American Treat Huey shifts his sights on two Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour events in Mexico and the United States.

Huey will partner anew with Belarusian Max Mirnyi when they defend the crown in the Abierto Mexicano Tecel in Acapulco on February 27 to March 4. They are also scheduled to compete in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on March 9 to 19.

“I’ve learned a lot playing with Max since the beginning of 2016. Being a former top 20 singles player and former No. 1 in the world in doubles he has so much knowledge of the game and his professionalism both during practice and after for recovery is the best I’ve ever seen,” Huey said.

“It has helped me and made me better seeing that and incorporating a lot of what he does into my routines,” he added.

Huey and Mirnyi won the Acapulco title by beating Alexander Peya of Austria and Philipp Petzschner of Germany in the championship round via a 7-6 (5), 6-3 decision.

A week after, Huey had Martin Klizan of Slovakia as partner in the 2016 Indian Wells but the duo was not as lucky as they suffered a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 9-11 loss to Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil in the opening round.

“Max and I are real excited to come play Indian Wells in a few weeks. It’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year and I love coming to the desert for those two weeks,” he said.

Recently, Huey worked hand in hand with Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales and Alberto Lim Jr. in scoring a 4-1 win over the Indonesians in the opening round of the 2016 Davis Cup season.

They will be facing the Thais in the semifinals of the zonal event in April to be held in Bangkok.