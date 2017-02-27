Huey-Mirnyi duo finishes 2nd in Delray Beach tilt

Filipino-American Treat Huey and Belarusian Max Mirnyi settled for the runner-up honors in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Tour Delray Beach Open held in Delray Beach, US.

The third-seeded pair suffered a 5-7, 5-7 close decision to second picks Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Rajeen Ram of the US in the championship round of the $599,345 tournament.

Klaasen and Ram pocketed the $29,010 top prize while Huey and Mirnyi earned the $15,250 consolation purse.

Besides the cash prize, Huey and Mirnyi got 150 points for the ATP world ranking.

Huey is currently ranked 29th in the world while Mirnyi is at 28th.

The duo made it to the finals by ousting Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Michael Venus of New Zealand in the first round (7-5, 6-3), Tommy Haas of Germany and Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the quarterfinals (7-6 [5], 6-2), and Lu Yen-Hsun of Taiwan and Leander Paes of India in the semifinals (6-2, 6-1).

Huey and Mirnyi will be seeing action next in the Abierto Mexicano Tecel to be held in Acapulco, Mexico.

The No. 3 tandem will open its title-retention bid against the unheralded pair of Oliver Marach of Austria and Fabrice Martin of France.

A whopping $1,469,745 cash prize is at stake in the Acapulco Tour with the champion getting $96,730 and 500 ATP points, and the runner-up taking $47,360 and 300 points.

The semifinalists will get $23,760 and 180 points.

Last year, Huey and Mirnyi bagged the Acapulco crown by beating Alexander Peya of Austria and Philipp Petzschner of Germany in the championship round, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

After the Acapulco tournament, Huey and Mirnyi take part in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on March 9 to 19.