Huey, Mirnyi to plunge into Melbourne action

Filipino Treat Huey and Belarusian Max Mirnyi will be facing familiar foes when they begin their campaign in the 2017 Australian Open doubles competition at the Melbourne Park.

The 10th-seeded Huey and Mirnyi are scheduled to face the unranked pair of Leander Paes of India and Andre Sa of Brazil in the opening round.

Paes and Sa ousted Huey and Mirnyi in the first round of the ASB Classic doubles held in Auckland, New Zealand last week via a 7-6 (3), 6-3 decision.

Huey and Mirnyi are in the upper half of the draw with potential collision with No. 1 pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France, fourth picks Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, and sixth seeds Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Rajeev Ram of the US.

The other seeded players in the group are No. 8 Daniel Nestor of Canada and Edouard Roger-Basselin of France, No. 11 Jean-Julie Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania, and No. 14 Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia.

It will be Huey’s sixth appearance in the Australian Open.

He reached the quarterfinals both in 2014 with former partner Dominic Inglot of Great Britain, and in 2016 with Mirnyi.

Meanwhile, the draw in the juniors division will be released on January 22 with lone Filipino participant Alberto Lim Jr. seeing action in the boys’ singles event.

Last year, Lim failed to advance to the second round after absorbing a 4-6, 0-6 loss to Eduard Guell Bartrina of Spain in his first match.