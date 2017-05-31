Huey, partner advance in French Open

Filipino-American Treat Huey and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan got off to a good start to march into the second round of the prestigious 2017 French Open doubles tournament on Wednesday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Huey and Istomin bucked a second-set lapse before coming up with a 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3 victory over Robin Haase of France and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain in the opening round of the Grand Slam event.

The Filipino-Uzbek pair unloaded six aces on 85-of-107 first serve in and 62-of-85 second serve accuracy. The duo also limited their double faults to three against Haase and Inglot’s five in the game that lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

In the second round, Huey and Istomin will be meeting the winner between French wild cards Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu, and ninth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Curvas of Uruguay.

For reaching the Round-of-32, Huey and Istomin are now assured of 21,000 Euros including 90 points for their Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking.

Also advancing to the next round are top seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, wild cards Quentin Halys and Adrian Mannarino of France, eighth seeds Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Rajeev Ram of the United States, and fifth seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil.

In mixed doubles, Huey has American Raquel Atawo as partner.

They will face third picks Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic in the first round.