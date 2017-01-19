Huey, partner advance in Melbourne

Filipino Treat Conrad Huey and Belarusian Max Mirnyi posted a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 come-from-behind win over Leander Paes of India and Andre Sa of Brazil to advance to the second round of the 2017 Australian Open doubles competition on Thursday at the Melbourne Park.

Huey and Mirnyi hammered four aces including three in the second set, scoring 64-of-99 accuracy rate on first serve in the game that lasted for two hours and 13 minutes.

They also got 46 points on first serve and 24 on second serve.

It was a sweet revenge for Huey and Mirnyi following their 7-6 (3), 6-3 loss to Paes and Sa in the first round of the ASB Classic tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand last week.

In the second round, the 10th-seeded pair of Huey and Mirnyi will be meeting the winner between unheralded Australian pairs Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, and Sam Groth and Chris Guccione.

Also reaching the next round are top seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France, fourth picks Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, No. 11 Jean-Julie Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania, and No. 14 Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Herbert and Mahut overpowered Adrian Mannarino of France and Adil Shamasdin of Canada, 6-2, 6-3; Kontinen and Peers ousted Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and David Marrero of Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-4; Rojer and Tecau survived Philipp Petzschner of Germany and Mikhail Youzhny of Russia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3); and Cabal and Farah blasted Great Britain’s Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, 6-3, 6-4.

In mixed doubles, Huey will be conniving anew with Slovenian Andreja Klepac.

They will open their campaign against Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands and Raven Klaasen of South Africa.

Last year, Huey and Klepac made it to the semifinals but lost to Tecau and American Coco Vandeweghe, 4-6, 4-6.