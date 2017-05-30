Huey, partner dive into French Open action

Filipino Treat Huey will be campaigning with new partner Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the prestigious 2017 French Open doubles tournament being held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The unseeded pair of Huey and Istomin opens its bid against Robin Haase of France and Dominic Inglot of Great Britain at 8 p.m. (2 a.m. in Manila) today.

They are in the lower bracket of the draw along with many-time Grand Slam winners Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of US, second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France, fifth seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil, eighth seeds Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Rajeev Ram of US, and ninth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

The other seeded players in the draw are top picks Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, No. 4 Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil, No. 7 Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcel Granollers of Spain, No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain, and No. 13 Florin Mergea of Romania and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan.

Last year, Huey and former partner Max Mirnyi of Belarus reached the Round-of-16 but lost to French duo Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin via a 4-6, 4-6 decision.

This time, Mirnyi will be playing with Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

In mixed doubles, Huey will connive with American Raquel Atawo, who is currently ranked 19th in the women’s doubles.

Huey and Atawo will have their hands full in the opening round as they face the third-seeded tandem of Roger-Vasselin and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic.