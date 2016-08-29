Huey, partner plunge into US Open action

Filipino Treat Huey and Belarusian Max Mirnyi will begin their campaign against Nicolas Almagro of Spain and Victor Burgos of Dominican Republic in the men’s doubles of the prestigious US Open tennis championship in New York City.

Huey and Mirnyi are seeded ninth and in the upper half of the draw along with top seeds Herbert Pierre-Hugues and Nicolas Mahut of France, No. 4 Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil, No. 5 Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.

Also in the group are No. 7 Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Ram Rajeev of US, No. 10 Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, No. 13 Juan Sebastial Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia, and No. 16 Radek Stepanek of the Cezh Republic and Zimonjic of Serbia.

Prior to the US Open, Huey and Mirnyi made the quarterfinals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati but lost to Grand Slam champions Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of US, 4-6, 6-7 (5).

Huey and Mirnyi are doing well in Grand Slam events this season.

They reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championship, quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Last 16 of the French Open.

Last year, Huey and former partner Colin Fleming of Great Britain secured a spot in the Last 16, only to lose against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina and Joao Sousa of Portugal, 4-6, 6-3 3-6.

Veteran campaigner Alberto Lim Jr., the youngest Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open champion, will be seeing action in the juniors competition.