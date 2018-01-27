Huge blast rocks Kabul

KABUL: A huge car bomb exploded in a crowded area of Kabul, leaving dozens of people wounded and shattering windows of nearby buildings on Saturday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest attack in the Afghan capital. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Agence France-Presse the explosion was caused by a car bomb. The Italian NGO Emergency said more than 50 injured had been taken to its hospital in the city, with its coordinator Dejan Panic tweeting that it had been a “massacre.” The explosion happened in a crowded part of the city where the interior ministry, the European Union and the High Peace Council have offices. Kabul police headquarters is also in the vicinity of the blast. “I can confirm an explosion happened near the old interior ministry building in Kabul,” interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Agence France-Presse. A security alert issued to foreigners on Saturday morning warned that the Islamic State group, which has terrorized the city in recent months, was planning “to conduct aggressive attacks” on supermarkets, shops and hotels frequented by foreigners.

AFP