Huge field vies in PPS Cebu netfest

Over 250 entries gear up for another five-day battle of power shots and baseline games as the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional age group tennis tournament holds the Citigreen Cebu leg starting today at various venues.

Organizers of the event, led by Atty. Vladimir Cuizon and Atty. Grace Marie Lopez, have tapped the Citigreen, Alta Vista, Paloma and Talisay courts to accommodate the big number of entries vying for top honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

All events in the boys’ division drew 32-player fields with the 16-under side even holding a qualifier for the last four slots in the main draw.

“Drawing such huge field only inspires us to hold more tournaments in various regions, particularly in the countryside where more and more young players are waiting to be tapped,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

This week’s event will also feature the Macs Crankit Community Coaching Conference set Sept. 8-10 at the Citigreen courts to be headed by coach Patricia Concon-Puzon in partnership with Cuizon and Lopez.

Meanwhile, the country’s long-running circuit will host the next stop in Mlang, Cotabato on Sept. 14-18 to be followed by the Pikit, Cotabato leg on Sept. 21-25. For details, call PPS-PEPP sports program development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Vhon Tudtud, Troy Llamas, Paul Coderos and Reynan Mahusay banner the 18-U side with Llamas gaining the top seeding in the 16-U category that also includes Cesar Salimbangon, Nikhel Nowlakha, John Tenepre, Mahusay and Vinz Luminoque.

Elizabeth Abarquez and Bless Coderos, on the other hand, loom as the players to beat in the girls’ 18-U section with the duo also headlining the 16-U cast along with Alexa Milliam and Mae Repollo