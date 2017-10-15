Huge waves sink boat, destroy seaside houses

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Heavy rains and huge waves battered seaside houses and sank a fishing boat near Santa Cruz Island here on Sunday. But authorities said there were no reports of casualties.

The Philippine Coast Guard plucked out about 31 fishing crew at sea and brought them ashore in this city.

Dozens of wooden houses were also uprooted from stilts and swept away by the raging waves in the coastal villages of Vitali, Maasin, Labuan and Patalo.

Heavy rains also flooded many streets here. As usual, local officials blamed clogged drainage and waterways for the flooding. But many areas in Zamboanga have inadequate or no drainage and canals aggravated by people throwing trash into the rivers and waterways.

State weather agency experts said the rains were caused by the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) which affected the rest of the country since Friday with northern Luzon most badly hit.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday said that most parts of the country will continue to experience rains because of the ITCZ affecting southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao even as Typhoon “Odette” (“Khanun”) had already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday evening.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Luzon’s coastal waters will be moderate to rough, while the coastal waters around Visayas and Mindanao will be moderate to occasionally rough, Pagasa added.

WITH PNA