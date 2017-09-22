‘HULIDAP POLICEMEN NABBED

POLICE Officer 1 Leomer Redondo Suarez and PO1 Allan Madrigal, both assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), and their cohort in what is known in police parlance as “hulidap” were arrested by the PNP’s Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) in an entrapment at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Pasay City. Suarez, Madrigal, and a lady cohort were brought to the CITF detention cell in Camp Crame, Quezon City as the CITF prepares to file criminal charges against the three suspects and administrative cases against the two cops. The woman is reportedly a cousin of Suarez. CITF head Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo told media that the complainant whose identity he refused to reveal, said Suarez and Madrigal arrested him for a supposed rape case lodged by a lady after they allegedly had a drinking session on August 18. Malayo said the cops told the man that they would not pursue the case if he would give them P200,000. The victim pleaded to them that he could only give P50,000. Suarez and Madrigal agreed on the condition that the man would make a promissory letter that he would pay P10,000 each month until he completed the P200,000. The civilian brought the case to the CITF which resulted in the arrest of the two cops and their lady cohort. The NCRPO said Suarez was recently reinstated after he was placed on absent without leave (AWOL) status, while Madrigal’s AWOL status is on appeal so that he could be reinstated.