‘Human error’ caused collapse of girders in Cavite flyover — Villar

THE collapse of a portion of a flyover undergoing construction in Cavite was because of “human error,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said on Monday.

In an interview over radio dzMM, Villar said in Filipino that the operator admitted that he miscalculated the launch of the final girder, which caused a “domino effect” as it toppled five other girders on the flyover along Emilio Aguinaldo highway in Imus.

Villar said there was no indication that this was because substandard materials were used in the structure.

He said the contractor, whom he did not name, would replace the six beams that collapsed.

The project was supposed to finish by June but because of the incident would result in a delay in which the target of completion was reset to December.

Villar said new girders would have to be fabricated.

No one was reported hurt that happened on Saturday. JAE ALDE