‘Human intervention’ eyed in detached train but ‘black box’ missing, says MRT-3 exec

METRO Rail Transit-3 authorities are looking at “human intervention” as the cause of the detachment of one of its coaches on Thursday morning but may experience difficulty getting to the truth after discovering that its version of a “black box” was missing.

“Lahat ng train natin, may failsafe. Pag naghiwalay yan, automatic, pepreno yan. Wala kaming nakitang electrical fault, wala rin kaming nakitang mechanical fault,” Roel Jose, a specialist from the MRT-3 technical assistance division said in a press briefing.

(All our trains have a failsafe. If one of the coaches get detached, it will break automatically. We don’t see any electrical fault or mechanical fault.)

“It partakes human intervention. Yun ang tintignan namin ngayon, ung side ng human intervention,” Jose added.

(. . . that is what we’re looking at now, the side of human intervention.)

Jose said the Messma Card, which functions like a black box recording all applied interventions, was missing.

Jose said the MRT-3 coach detachment incident in 2011 as the train approached Kamuning station was due to an electrical fault.

“Ngayong pangyayaring ito, wala kaming makitang electrical fault,” Jose said.

(In this incident, we don’t see any electrical fault.)

On Thursday morning, from 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated from a “detached train” of the MRT-3.

“Around 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated by the combined security guards from Buendia and Ayala station. Passengers were evacuated from the detached train going to Ayala station platform in about eight to 10 minutes,” Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez said in a text message to reporters.

Chavez said that there was no report of any injured passenger during and after the interstation evacuation.

The incident led to a provisional service of the MRT-3, wherein only the section from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard was operational. The provisional service was lifted at 9:30 a.m.

The MRT-3 management said that it was still investigating the cause of the glitch.

Senator Grace Poe meanwhile has called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to stop the operations of the MRT-3 for commuter safety.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that the option to stop operations was always there but because the MRT-3 management was working on the safety of the train system, operations would continue

“Basta sa pagsisikap at kasiguruhan ng technical team na ligtas pa rin ang pagsakay sa MRT, tuloy pa rin ang biyahe habang nandiyan pa rin ang option na itigil ang pansamantala ang operation kung ito na talaga ang nararapat na gawin,” according to Tugade.

(For as long as the technical team can assure commuters tha riding the MRT was safe, operations will continue. The option to stop will be enforced if this is what is needed.)