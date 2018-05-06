Human intervention still tops when hiring workers – firm

When hiring potential employees, automation still cannot defeat human intervention, a local outsourcing company said.

In a recent roundtable, Springboard Philippines co-founder Jake Go said that, despite the use of artificial intelligence, chatbots and even social media in searching for new employees, personal engagement is still the best for the task.

“If you’re talking to a computer, there is a high chance that you would lie [and]put your best [foot]forward just to impress the interviewer, even if it’s not what you like,” Go said.

In recruiting people, the firm has hired human-resource executives who, it said, “conduct psychometric exams to determine [applicants’] level of commitment, intelligence, and cognitive ability, [and]their long-term suitability for the job.”

This results in a 30-percent to 50-percent employment rate, loyal employees, and a fast applicant replacement turnaround rate, it added.

“The industry needs to get things more evolved in terms of the technology we incorporate. If there is no human intervention, the conversion rate will definitely go down,” Go said.

Established in 2013, Springboard offers human resource outsourcing solutions for both local and overseas clients.

LISBET K. ESMAEL