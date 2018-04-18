Human rights advocates want de la Rosa to answer for 12,000 deaths in drug war

OUTGOING Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa should answer for the alleged 12,000 fatalities in the government’s war on drugs under his watch, says international non-profit organization Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“As police chief, Dela Rosa deployed the forces that have waged President Rodrigo Duterte’s murderous “war on drugs.” That campaign has targeted mainly urban slum dwellers and resulted in the deaths of more than 12,000 men, women and children by police and police-backed vigilantes,” HRW said in a statement on Wednesday, a day before de la Rosa turns over the reins of the PNP to his successor Oscar Albayalde.

The change of command will take place at Camp Crame on Thursday when de la Rosa ends his two-year stint as PNP chief.

De la Rosa was scheduled to retire on January 21 but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term twice – in March and then in April.

During his term, de la Rosa faced constant criticism from local and international organizations that condemned the violence, as well as lack of accountability, of the PNP’s campaign against drugs, known as “Operation Tokhang.”

“De la Rosa has been an enthusiastic supporter of the anti-drug campaign Duterte launched after taking office in June 2016. He rejected concerns about the soaring death toll of the police operations, saying the deaths were proof of an “uncompromising” police approach to drug crimes. He slammed calls by lawmakers for an investigation into the killings as ‘legal harassment,’ saying it ‘dampens the morale’ of police officers,” the HRW said.

An HRW report said 12,000 deaths were connected to the anti-drug campaign, while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) claimed less than half in its own statistics, putting the number of fatalities at 4,000.

The PNP remained under the scrutiny of human rights advocates for alleged summary executions and planting of evidence.

Peter Bouckaert, HRW’s Emergencies Director, said that their own investigations show that “the police versions of these stories are simply not credible.”

Other international agencies such as the United Nations has expressed its concern over the constant increase of the death toll.

“The ‘war on drugs’ – be it community based, national or global – does not work”, said Dr. Agnes Callamard, UN’s Special Rapporteur during her visit in 2017.

A statement released by UN’s Human Rights Council in September asked for cooperation from the Philippine government to conduct investigations on the killings, with the help of the international community.

The UN’s Human Rights Council said that it “remained concerned about the thousands of killings and climate of impunity associated with the war on drugs”.

The International Criminal Court has opened a preliminary examination, to be headed by chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, to assess if there was enough evidence of exrajudicial killings and crimes against humanity to warrant a full-scale investigation. Duterte responded with threats of arrest against Bensouda should she enter the country for the inquiry.

Malacañang and PNP have continued to deflect condemnation over alleged summary executions and abusive police officers. De la Rosa has since called the police force “uncompromising” in its job as protector, and the critics as “a bunch of ingrates” as they “also benefit from the peace and order brought by the war on drugs”.

De la Rosa said on Monday that the campaign would continue even after his retirement, and expected National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde to have “more effective results against illegal drugs” after he takes over as PNP chief. LANCE LIBRORANIA