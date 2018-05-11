Human rights group warns ‘Bato’

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday warned Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa that he may be investigated if he carries out his threat to have imprisoned drug lords executed at the New Bilibid Prison.

The rights group reminded de la Rosa that the International Criminal Court has started its preliminary investigation on the drug war killings.

“Any such killings will also likely add to growing momentum inside the United Nations for a separate inquiry,” HRW said in a statement.

“These developments suggest that sooner or later, de la Rosa may be held to account for his ongoing role in the bloody campaign he continues to zealously endorse,” the rights group added.

Upon assuming his new post, de la Rosa told jail guards not to hesitate in killing drug lords and convicts.

“You’re afraid of drug lords? If they can kill you, you can also kill them because they’re in prison. You’re afraid of dying? I hate cowards,” he said during his first flag ceremony at the New Bilibid Prison.

As head of the Philippine National Police (PNP), de la Rosa implemented the Duterte government’s war on drugs that has left thousands of drug suspects dead.

Numerous rights groups claim that more than 12,000 people were killed in the bloody campaign, but the PNP lists more than 4,000 dead.