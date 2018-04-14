Human rights in the writings of Jacinto, Mabini and Oriang

IN a previous column, I tackled how we are likely to find our own concept of human rights in our concept of “katuwiran” and in the writings of our heroes. I also emphasized that although “human rights” itself may not be evident in our culture, Andres Bonifacio’s writings, for example, may hint that we do have a concept of human wrongs—what we ought not to do to our “kapatid.” In an essay entitled “Ang Dapat Mabatid ng mga Tagalog,” he emphasized that because of the ritual of the “sandugo” that our datus performed with them, we treated the Spaniards as our brothers. But, as Bonifacio said, “And if we dare beg for scraps of compassion, they respond by banishing us, by sending us far away from our beloved children, spouses and aged parents. Every sigh we utter is branded by them as a grave sin, and is instantly punished with brute force (hayop na kabangisan).”

Last March 17, 2018, anthropologist Fernando “Butch” Nakpil-Zialcita gave a talk, “Karapatang Pantao: Ang Maituturo sa Atin ni Oriang at ng mga Bayani ng 1896,” at the Bahay Nakpil-Bautista on the ideas of Filipino heroes, including those of his grandmother, Gregoria de Jesus, who was the wife of Bonifacio.

According to Zialcita, the Bill of Rights in our constitution is important and must be read repeatedly by Filipinos, but its legal language is impersonal. As an anthropologist, he is suggesting that to explore the Filipino concept of human rights, one must begin with culture. And this is where the revolutionary decalogue written by De Jesus (“Ten Words of Advice to the Youth,” 1928), Apolinario Mabini (“The True Decalogue”) and Emilio Jacinto (the Kartilya ng Katipunan), whose 119th death anniversary we will commemorate on April 16, can be of help. “Not everything about human rights are there,” Zialcita said, “but it can be a good start.”

First, the decalogue was written in a more personal way directed at the reader in the style of “kasabihan” or “salawikain.”

For example, this is how Emilio Jacinto teaches equality, “Whether one’s skin is white or black, all persons are equal; it is possible that one may be surpassed in intelligence, in wealth, in beauty, but never in humanity.” He also said, “Defend the oppressed and fight the oppressor.” This is similar to what Oriang said, “Redeem the oppressed from danger.”

This is how Apolinario Mabini talked about our right to education: “Cultivate the special gifts which God has granted you, working and studying according to your ability, never leaving the path of righteousness and justice in order to attain your own perfection, by means of which you shall be honored, and being honored you shall glorify your God.” De Jesus said: “Acquire whatever knowledge that responds to your interest so that you can be useful to your country.”

Here is how Mabini talked about the right of suffrage: “Do not recognize in your country the authority of any person who has not been elected by you… strive for a republic and never for a monarchy in your country.”

Second, Zialcita said that the decalogue of Mabini explained what ought to be (karapatan or dapat) in the context that most people in the bayan will be familiar with: the family, ang kalagayan ng pamilya ay kalagayan ng bansa. Jacinto said about women’s rights: “Consider the woman not as a mere object of pleasure but as a partner and companion in the difficulties of this life; earnestly respect her weakness and remember your mother who bore and raised you. De Jesus said about respect: “Respect and love your parents because they are next to God on earth,” and “Respect your teachers who help you to see and understand, for if you owe your parents your life, to your teachers you owe your becoming a person.”

Jesus said, “Do to others what you would have them do to you.” (Matthew 7:12), but as I always said, if one can actually hurt oneself, then he can be expected to hurt other people. But they will always tell you, “Ako na lang ang saktan mo huwag lang ang nanay ko.” So, Jacinto revised the golden rule to say, “Do not do to the wife, child and sibling of others what you do not want others to do to your wife, child and sibling.”

One commentator once asked, “Do we really need freedom, or do we need discipline?” According to our heroes, we cannot sacrifice one for the other. To do this is to spit on the very ideals our heroes fought and died. Shameful! To have discipline in respecting the law and the rights of others is true love for the bayan.

The Bill of Rights and the Constitution are just mere pieces of paper if we do not make them alive in our everyday actions in respecting our fellowmen.