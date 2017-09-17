Human rights in a principled democracy

All constitutional bodies should observe the tenets of a principled democracy.

But what is “principled democracy?”

• All members are equal – they have equal rights and responsibilities.

• The organization is run with impartiality and fairness. The rules are applied equally and fairly to all and not just a few. There is no favored group within the organization that will get preferential treatment or who considers itself above the law.

• Ideas come from the members and are presented to the assembly to decide upon. Everyone gets the right to present ideas, speak to these ideas, and vote on the ideas, not just a select group.

• The majority rules but the rights of the minority and absent members are protected.

• Everything is accomplished in the spirit of openness, not secrecy. Members have the right to know what is going on within the organization.

* * *

Propaganda is just like an intricately designed portico of a structure that can easily collapse if based on a shaky foundation. If the prime objective is just to display grandeur, the scheme is expected to fail if there’s nothing beneath.

* * *

On unparliamentary behavior:

Ethics are the set of moral principles that guide a person’s behavior. These morals are shaped by social norms, cultural practices and religious influences. Ethics reflect beliefs about what is right and wrong, what is just and unjust, what is good and bad in terms of human behavior. They serve as a compass to direct how people should behave toward one another and live their lives, understanding and fulfilling their obligations to society.

* * *

With so much hate, disgust, contemptuous remarks, and name calling spreading on its pages, Facebook is on fire. Let’s not forget our children, grandchildren and young people can see our agitated postings. I guess we have every right to express our opinion on any issue, but it saddens me to see these angry exchanges becoming a daily occurrence. Forgive my behavior, as well, dear children. While it is good to have your voices heard, this is not the way to go. I apologize. Let us all pray that we can do better on a new day.

* * *

While righting a wrong is generally acceptable, righting a wrong with another wrong will surely hasten the expected dismemberment of the total structure. As they say, too much focus on the past and the future will result in zero-yield for the present. And this is what is happening now.

* * *

Those with good eyesight but choose to look the other way are the same as those who have eyes but pretend to be blind.

* * *

Bautista won’t resign because God says ‘not yet.’ Lucky guy for his ability to hear God’s voice.

* * *

In the US, floods are measured in stages: action, minor, moderate, major and record stage. Here in PH, we measure floods by these standards: “hanggang tuhod, hanggang hita, hanggang baywang, hanggang dibdib, hanggang leeg and finally, lumangoy ka na.”

* * *

To meet transport demand during metrowide flooding, Uberboats and Grabcanoes will be deployed. Uhop-rafts will soon follow. It’s a waterproof-world.

* * *

I remember when CJ Corona agreed and signed a waiver to disclose his SALN and bank accounts, he challenged his accusers to do the same. They did not respond and laughed it off. They even said that a chief justice was not above the law and not exempted from culpability. He complied but the senator-judges and the infamous PDAF188 did not. Their actions revealed that THEY are the exceptions to the rule.

* * *

Recent good news largely ignored:

Metro Manila workers to get pay hike

PH shares reach new record, led by property, mining and oil

Remittances up 8.7% in July at $2.56B

Expressway operators sign deal on integrated toll collection

PH posts balance of payments surplus in Q2

Foreign governments pledge over P2B for Marawi rehab – DND

Last-minute buying lifts PSEi to hit new all-time high

62 Caloocan cops sacked, more to be relieved after alleged robbery

PH to weather structural challenges, political risks – Moody’s

Metro Manila subway project gets green light

New Clark-Manila P2P buses to start Sept 15

PH to add more sectors allowing 100% foreign ownership

* * *

If you lie a lot and someone asks you the same question another day, for sure, you wouldn’t even remember what you said. Speak the truth always, and the answer will be the same.

* * *

On elections:

“The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.” – Joseph Stalin

* * *

“LTFRB to increase taxi fares to be at par with Uber rates.”

– Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd

* * *

I have yet to hear this man say something good for commuters. He must have seen 500 times the movie “Jurassic Park: The Lost World.”

* * *

To responsible gun owners: As per Comelec, gun ban for barangay, SK elections starts on Sept. 23 and ends on Oct. 23. Of course, criminals are exempted as they always possess loose firearms and their permits to carry have no expiration date.

* * *

Someone asked me why there are numerous ongoing impeachment complaints at the moment. Very simple. Those accused are heads of constitutional bodies and impeachment is the only legal remedy.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.