Human rights and rights to be human

LET me begin with a fisherman’s quote on human rights:

Advertisements

“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities.”

– Pope Francis

This came from a blogger who wants to give a clearer view of drug addiction:

The impact of substance addiction on society:

Substance addiction has a severe impact not only on the individual, but those closest to them, and society as a whole.

In the United States alone, substance addiction costs the government over $200 billion each year. These costs can be attributed to crime, disease, accidents, domestic violence, abuse, job loss, and homelessness. It is said that substance use causes one in four deaths and results in numerous economic and social consequences.

A substance addiction deteriorates an individual’s physical and mental well-being. Many times, an individual will lose their job and their family, resulting in sustaining support from society.

– There are those who take this phenomenon lightly and choose to ignore the human rights of those that will be affected by this problem.While we all agree that it should be a health issue, in reality it is also a business issue. We are one in calling for a reformed judicial system so the perpetrators of this vice can be brought to jail and separated from society. Reform them if we must but let us be united in understanding the monstrous effects it can do for generations to come.

* * *

The opposition is not happy with fake news by bloggers. If the government intervenes, they will be the first to label the action as violation of freedom of speech and expression. Blog if you do, blog if you don’t.

Oxford University researchers said in a June report that social networks like Facebook and Twitter, which were intended to be a platform for free expression, “have also become tools for social control” in many countries. I was disappointed that SWS’ and Pulse Asia’s names were not mentioned.

Seriously, I wish the palace should treat the latest SWS survey as a wake-up call to revisit the performance of their appointees and what they have done to contribute to the steep decline in trust ratings of the presidency.Get rid of the fabled “kutserongantipolo” who lashes his horse while going downhill.

* * *

CA rejects Ubial’s appointment as health secretary. Ubial on CA rejection: “We win some, we lose some.” Rejection is hazardous to one’s health.

* * *

Misamis Oriental weather forecaster Vergil Lago was arrested for illegal drugs. Authorities are trying to find out if the suspect is just suffering from “tropical depression” or a courier in an “inter-tropical drug convergence zone.”

* * *

Uber was barred by LTFRB from imposing surcharges. They are “grabbing” the opportunity to prevent “ubercharging”. Expect surcharges to be allowed among regular taxis as its next move.

* * *

The most irritating comment to a woman in a new outfit: “Wow, your dress is gorgeous but it doesn’t fit you somehow.”

* * *

The Senate has approved a P693-million budget for the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) next year. The budget is P156 million higher than the allocation granted by the House of Representatives.For Gascon, HOR’s error is human, Senate’s forgiveness is divine.

* * *

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon reiterated that if the House and the Senate cannot agree on the CHR’s budget, the 2017 budget may be reenacted. I suspect that actually, a re-enactment video is in the pipeline. We now know the actors who are applying.

* * *

Senate panel to ask NBI to conduct lifestyle check on Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio.Gordon, however, did not recommend the filing of charges against the two. Tattoo artists and watchmakers are terrified.

* * *

Gordon puts the blame on Taguba as the ‘central figure’ in BOC corruption. I agree with him. As young as he is, he bribes his way to get his goods out no matter what.

Gordon’s panel: Aguirre’s attitude over BOC case ‘unbecoming’ of a justice secretary

“The Secretary of Justice has to do more in helping solve the problem of drugs. It was disheartening to note that, in the hearing of 19th September, he seemed to have given up on this case, “pataynaitongkasongito,” if your chairman may paraphrase him.” – an impatient comment from someone who earned the moniker “The Flash.”

* * *

De Lima’s camp shocked at the high court’s decision. Now they’re saying that the “Ombudsman “really has the sole and exclusive authority to investigate the case at the level of preliminary investigation, and it should be the Sandiganbayan as a special anti-graft court and not the RTC.” I remember that it was De Lima’s camp which ignored the RTC’s decisionand questioned the arrest order before the Supreme Court.

* * *

PH exports, imports up in August.

Foreign direct investments in PH drop to one-year low in July.

* * *

PAL commits to pay gov’t ₱6B.

–We hope that boarding passes will not be printed on Manila paper after the payment.

* * *

Paddles found in Aegis Juris fraternity library. It is wrong to assume that these paddles will be used to row boats and canoes in a dragon boat competition.

* * *

Filipino doctor linked to New York attack plot a ‘regular, generous guy.’ Of course they always say that after the discovery.

* * *

RJ Nieto, ‘Thinking Pinoy’ blogger, quits DFA jobafter the opposition saw him as being “undiplomatic” with his remarks in his blogsite.

* * *

Gambala resigns as deputy Customs chief. Rejoicing was heard as they shouted”TARA” Let’s!

* * *

Sereno’s term as chief magistrate will expire in July 2030 when she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70. Her tenure is long enough to attend the funerals of some of her co-magistrates. Some congressmen are now singing The Fab Four’s song “It Won’t Be Long.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.