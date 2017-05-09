Human rights victims start receiving compensation

The first batch of human rights victims under the Marcos dictatorship received their partial compensation from the government on Monday.

The Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board approved the release of the initial payment for 4,000 claimants, or five percent of the 75,730 claims the board received.

“Reparation payments will be done through Land Bank cards and will come in monthly tranches.

The first batch will be from Metro Manila and the HRVCB [Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board] will have a schedule for the provinces,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“President Duterte supports the welfare of all, not the least of which are the victims of human rights violations during the martial law years,” he said.

Duterte earlier called for a meeting between the claims board and a group of martial law victims because of the delay in the processing of claims.

Republic Act 10766, signed in April 2016, amended Section 29 of RA 10368 to give the claims board an additional two years to finish its work. The board was originally given two years, or from May 12, 2014 to May 12, 2016, to complete its mission.

RA 10368, or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013, allotted a P10-billion compensation fund for martial law victims. The money came from the recovered assets of the Marcoses.