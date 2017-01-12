Human skeletons unearthed in Quiapo

Police on Wednesday discovered a stockpile of human skeletons at an abandoned house inside the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila.

Barangay 648 Officer-In-Charge Chairman Sultan Yosuf Guinto said the mass grave was unearthed after some passersby complained of the foul odor emanating from a concrete slab under the stairs of a two-story house.

“When we hit the concrete slab, we saw bones which prompted us to call the police,” said Guinto, who took on the role of village chief after his predecessor was killed in an anti-drug operation conducted by the police in October last year.

He said at least five persons may have been buried in the area. Cement was poured on each victim and the bodies were then piled atop each other.

Investigator PO2 Jonathan Ruiz said they have invited pathologists, DNA specialists and anthropologists from Camp Crame to help them identify the victims. He said the Manila Police District Scene of the Crime Operatives do not have the expertise to inspect human skeletons.

Ruiz said the abandoned house could have been used as a drug den because drug paraphernalia were found on the second floor.

Guinto said the house on Palanca Street was abandoned in 2014. He refused to name the owner.