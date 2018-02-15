Human trafficking suspect nabbed in Quezon

CAMP G. NAKAR, Lucena City: Police arrested on Tuesday a woman for allegedly pimping young girls to hotel guests in Barangay Bocohan here. Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Police director, identified the suspect as Myrjane Lavarnez Cayasa, 18, native of Bay, Laguna residing at Landing Road, Barangay Ibabang Iyam of this city. Cayasa was arrested based on the complaint of a guardian of the three minor victims she allegedly offers for a fee to customers, The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Lucena police facing charges for violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 while the minors will undergo counseling together with their parents by the social workers.