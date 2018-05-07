Humanitarian worker killed, 4 wounded

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A nurse working with the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) was killed while four others, including her mother, were wounded in an ambush in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Saturday night.

The lone fatality was Betsy Yap, a registered nurse and member of the Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team (Heart) of the regional government.

Wounded were her mother Beatrice Yap, municipal councilor of South Upi, Maguindanao; Jonathan Layson, the victims’ bodyguard; Crispin Beling, their driver; and Reymundo Kinlat.

Police said the victims had just come from the Yap’s house in South Upi and were travelling to Cotabato City on board a Mitsubishi car (LCJ-624) when gunmen fired at them along the highway in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat. The suspects escaped on board a motorcycle.

Betsy was declared dead on arrival at the Notre Dame Hospital where the wounded were also brought after the incident.

The motive for the attack and the identities of the gunmen are still unknown. It was unclear how the suspects staged the daring attack considering the whole of Mindanao is under extended martial law.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman strongly condemned Yap’s killing saying all attacks against humanitarian workers are attacks against the people.

“We condemn this act of senseless violence, and we call on local government and law enforcement units to exert all efforts in ensuring that the killer will be brought to justice,” he said.

“Our humanitarian workers are at the front lines in providing basic social services, and form the core of our emergency response in times of conflict and calamity. It is their commitment to ensuring the rights and welfare of the Bangsamoro people that enable the regional government to deliver services needed in the peripheries,” he added.

Maguindanao, a known stronghold of rebels and Islamic State-inspired groups, has virtually become the center of violence and lawlessness in the restive region where killings and terrorist attacks are common.