Hundreds evacuated in HK after DISCOVERY OF WW2 bomb

HONG KONG: Hundreds of people were evacuated on Friday after a World War II bomb was found at a Hong Kong construction site, police said, the third such discovery in the territory this year. Police cordoned off roads and evacuated some 1,200 people from shops, restaurants and offices in the bustling Wanchai business district as experts sought to unearth and defuse the 450-kilogram US-made bomb. The ordnance, which had lay dormant for more than 70 years before its discovery on Thursday, was of the same model as two other bombs discovered in January at the site, where work is underway to build a new metro railway station. “The previous two bombs were horizontally positioned and this one is vertical instead. Two thirds of the bomb is actually buried underground, we need to unearth at least part of the object before we start our operation,” said bomb disposal officer Lai Ngo-yau. Hong Kong saw fierce fighting between Japanese and Allied forces during World War II, and hikers and construction workers still occasionally discover unexploded bombs in the territory.

AFP